Landslide win will strengthen BSY's position in BJP

The BJP’s landslide victory has cemented 76-year-old Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s position as the tallest leader in the BJP.

Ironing out disgruntlement within party ranks after accommodating Congress and JD(S) rebels, and successfully ensuring the re-election of most of the rebels has helped Yediyurappa to not only reinforce his image as the most popular Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader, but also giving him an upper hand in party affairs.

The results, it can be noted, came at a time when his stature was threatened by the growing influence of BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, who had recently accommodated his supporters to key party positions in the state unit, which had left the CM seething. Also, Nalin Kumar Kateel was appointed as BJP state president apparently without consulting Yediyurappa.

Speaking to DH, political analyst Harish Ramaswamy pointed out that Yediyurappa was the only chief minister who was past 75 years of age against BJP’s policy which dictates that nobody beyond 75 can hold positions of power. Though the rule was relaxed only for Yediyurappa due to his considerable influence over Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes, there was an attempt to unseat him.

“Since efforts to sideline him by the Santosh camp were unsuccessful, Yediyurappa will emerge stronger now,” Ramaswamy said.

The results, according to sources, will also help Yediyurappa promote his sons as important leaders in the party, especially in the wake of party’s unprecedented success in KR Pet constituency - where B Y Vijayendra was one of the in-charges. Though such acts of nepotism had not gone down well with many within the BJP, Yediyurappa’s stature allows him to take such decisions. “That is why he has been able to promote one of his sons as MP (BY Raghavendra), while the other is being nurtured as a state leader,” sources added.

As of now, Yediyurappa - who represents the largest community in the state - is indispensable for the party. It is difficult to find another leader of his stature with the mass community following, due to which Yediyurappa will be key until the end of the Assembly term at least, sources added.