Last K'taka legislature session before polls to start Feb 10

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will address the Karnataka legislature on February 10 and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the 2023-24 Budget on February 17, the Cabinet decided on Friday.

This will be the last legislature session before Karnataka heads to polls.

The Cabinet, however, did not decide on when the session should conclude considering the possibility of low attendance in the wake of the Assembly election that is coming.

“The session will start from February 10. We can do it for 15 days, but we will decide in the business advisory committee (BAC). Depending on the cooperation of lawmakers, the duration of the session will be decided,” Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval of Rs 640.01 crore to construct 100 Dr B R Ambedkar hostels across the state. Approval of Rs 72 crore was given to set up four residential schools named after social reformer Narayana Guru at Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada), Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada), Kundapur (Udupi) and Soraba (Shivamogga), Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet decided to provide a one-time settlement scheme for bad loans or non-performing assets (NPA) of the Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC). “Earlier, the one-time settlement option was given for advances made before 2003. Now, some concessions such as interest considerations will be given on NPAs from 2003 till now,” Madhuswamy said. The KSFC has bad loans of Rs 345.05 crore - Rs 127.4 crore principal and Rs 217.65 crore interest.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 71.56 crore to upgrade 847 Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) sub-centres into health and well-being centres. “There were concerns over the quality of the sub-centres,” Madhuswamy said.

It was also decided to extend the Spoorthi scheme to 11 taluks in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Raichur, Belagavi and Kalaburagi districts for two years. “This is a campaign scheme in which awareness is created on issues like child marriage,” the minister said, adding that the scheme did well in Koppal.