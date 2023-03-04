Law to take its own course in MLA Virupakshappa’s case: BSY

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that Lokayukta has been investigating the bribery case of MLA Madal Virupakshappa and the law would take its own course.

"Myself, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, or Congress cannot decide on the mode of investigations," he said.

Yediyurappa told reporters at Bailhongal town in the district on Saturday that Lokayukta has been investigating the case of Virupakshappa and they would decide on the next course of action and investigations. "We have to wait for the outcome of the case and the law would take its own course," he said.

Regarding accusations by Siddaramaiah that Virupakshappa was close to him, he said, it's not Virupakshappa alone but the former chief minister too was close to him.

He said there has been an overwhelming response from the people for the Vijay Sankalp Yatra of BJP across the state and the party would win more than 140 seats in the upcoming Assembly election and form the government.