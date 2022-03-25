Leaders' behaviour spoiling harmony, people should be alert: HDK

Saying that protecting the people of all religions in the State is the responsibility of the government and leaders, JD(S) MLA and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday lamented that damaging the harmony through the behaviour of leaders has started, and people should be more alert.

"If some organisation is trying to create disturbance or violence in the society. the government should stop that. Bloodshed and murders are not needed for building a religion. Through political misuse, you can at the most get power for some days. But, nobody is permanent. However, people's life and atmosphere should not be spoiled, which is not good for anybody," he said.

Some organisations gave a call for peaceful bandh to express their discontent about High Court order on Hijab issue. We also observed bandh on different issues earlier. What is the achievement if non-Hindu traders are not allowed in temple jatras. Instead of thinking narrowly, all should think about serious issues like unemployment, farmers' problems, and price rise, Kumaraswamy noted.

On Siddaramaiah

I suggested the government not to allow the Hijab row to grow, keeping the future of students in view. I do not give importance to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's remarks on Hijab. What did they discuss by moving an adjournment motion? Seers should not have been mentioned by him, and I do not try to misuse his statement politically. It is his culture, though he is am expert in Kannada he clarified.

When asked about the speculation that Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti may be the BJP candidate in next elections, Kumaraswamy said he was an honest JD(S) leader, and now he is the asset of the Council, and I do not say he is a JD(S) leader now.

Congress leaders should have staged protest immediately when Assembly speaker said all would be with the RSS one day. Congress also has no morality to hold a padayatra on Mahadayi issue, as it did nothing for this project when it was in power for five years, he criticised.

'Janata Jaladhare' next month

To create awareness about the failure of national parties in implementing or completing major irrigation projects in the State, the JD(S) would launch a month-long Janata Jaladhare awareness campaign, probably starting on April 9 or 10, Kumaraswamy said.

Instead of showing commitment for arranging funds for irrigation, they speak about legal hindrances. Vehicles would visit different places during the campaign, and booklets about national parties' failure in irrigation would be distributed, when neighbouring states are using their share of water speedily, he added.

