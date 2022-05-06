Leaders of Opposition parties from south Karnataka to join BJP, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Oppn leaders from south Karnataka to join BJP: Bommai

Bommai said there is a huge liking among people, especially youths, towards BJP in the Southern Karnataka region

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 20:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP is gaining strength in southern Karnataka, especially the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where the party is weak and wants to galvanise support. 

The BJP is discussing a plan to conduct a massive public rally in Mandya, the Vokkaliga heartland. “We will decide about this in the party forum,” he told reporters.

The CM was speaking to reporters after meeting former foreign affairs minister S M Krishna, who joined the BJP in 2017. 

Bommai said many leaders from other parties are lining up to join the BJP. “In several parts of the state, many people are coming, especially from Kolar and Mandya. We will induct them in batches,” Bommai said. 

Also read | 'Chota Pakistan video': Bommai to ask Mysuru SP to take action

“In southern Karnataka, the climate is in favour of the BJP in a big way, especially among the youth. There are signs that a new youth leadership will emerge in Mandya. There's a big wave in favour of the BJP in Mandya,” Bommai said. 

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region that comprises some 60-odd constituencies, making it a crucial bloc for any party in Karnataka. The region is known for the rivalry between the Congress and the JD(S). It includes Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Kodagu districts, among others. 

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP managed to win one seat in Hassan. In 2019, the BJP wrested the KR Pet seat, marking its entry into the Mandya district, as well as Chikkaballapur. Then, in 2020, the BJP managed to win Sira in Tumakuru.

The BJP is in talks with Ashoka Jayaram, the son of former minister S D Jayaram. “Not just him, but we’re talking to many others,” Bommai said. “We will talk to whoever is drawn to our party and ideology.” 

Bommai, along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Bangalore South MLA M Krishnappa, held talks with Krishna, who turned 90 on May 1. “It was a courtesy visit,” Bommai said. 

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Opposition

