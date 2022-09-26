Legal notice will be served to BJP chief for corruption claims: M B Patil

KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil said that legal notice will be served to state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel for levelling charges against him on corruption to the tune of Rs 420 crore in Malaprabha canal modernisation project.

“I am proud of the successful completion of the modernisation work of Malaprabha Canal. More funds were spent on the works of other distribution canals in the state during the tenure of B S Yediyurappa as chief minister. Are you accusing him of involving in corruption to the tune of Rs 840 crore?'' he asked.

The area where Malaprabha canals pass through has a blacksoil land. The experts had recommended how to build a canal to make it durable even in such soil-condition. Works were carried out accordingly. Nalin Kumar Kateel may not have knowledge on even the Varahi canal project in this part of the region, let alone the Malaprabha Canal, said M B Patil.

The image of the state has been tarnished with ‘Operation Kamala’ by the BJP in the state, which led to the 40 per cent commission corrupt government in the state, he said. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept speaking about not tolerating corruption, his own government in Karnataka had been accused of demanding 40 per cent commission. The Contractors’ Association President had filed a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office accusing the Ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission in July 2021. Till date, no action has been taken, he said.

Referring to the IT and ED raids on leaders, Patil sought to know why no raids had been conducted on BJP ministers in Karnataka who have been accused of demanding 40 per cent commission. The BJP has spoiled the whole government mechanism and the fiscal health of the State.

"The Congress is confident of winning at least 140 to 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. However, it will take at least two years for the Congress after coming to power to bring the State back on track,” he said.

Asserting that there was no internal fight in the Congress, the former minister said “there is no confusion over leadership in the party. It is the followers of Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar who have claimed their leaders as the next CM. There is nothing wrong with it. This does not mean that there is internal strife in the party. The high command will discuss who should be the Chief Minister in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP),” he said.

The former minister said that the Congress workers would go to people’s doorsteps to sensitise them on the failure of the BJP, both at the State and the Centre, and create awareness on what the Congress did for the development of the country.

Patil sought to know where the ‘two crore a year’ jobs promised by Narendra Modi were. “In the last eight years, there should have been at least 16 crore jobs created in the country. Unfortunately, even the existing jobs have been lost. Instead of doubling the farmers' income, the BJP government has doubled the revenue of private insurance companies,” he alleged.