Legislature session to be convened soon: HDK

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the legislature session will be convened soon to discuss all burning issues, including the controversial move to give away land to JSW Steel and drought situation.

“I will reply to all issues raised by the BJP in the session that will be convened soon. I invited the BJP leaders for a discussion on JSW land issue on Sunday but they did not turn up. I will reply on the issue in the House,” he told reporters in Channapatna, where he inaugurated a slew of development projects.

Sources in the government said the session is likely to be convened either in the first or second week of next month.

The Cabinet has already authorised the chief minister to fix the date for convening the session.

Holding the session is important for the government as it has to secure the legislature’s approval for the full year budget. In February, the legislature had approved

a vote on account budget for four months – from April to July.

Kumaraswamy said the BJP staged dharna for two days on JSW land issue in Bengaluru. But its own party leader B S Yeddyurappa had taken Rs 20 crore bribe from Jindal company in the past. It was Yeddyurappa who signed the lease-cum-sale agreement with JSW Steel, he charged.