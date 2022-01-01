Let DKS embrace Islam, Christianity, KSE suggests 

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's opposition to the government's decision to lift restrictions imposed on Hindu temples with regard to revenue use, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that let Congress leader embrace Islam or Christianity.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Congress leader is disappointed after the government decided to free temples from its control. "I don't know the reason for it. We are followers of RSS and it is the agenda of RSS. There is nothing to hide," he asserted.

