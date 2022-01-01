Let DKS embrace Islam, Christianity, KSE suggests 

Let DKS embrace Islam, Christianity, KSE suggests 

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga ,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 23:02 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's opposition to the government's decision to lift restrictions imposed on Hindu temples with regard to revenue use, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that let Congress leader embrace Islam or Christianity. 

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Congress leader is disappointed after the government decided to free temples from its control. "I don't know the reason for it. We are followers of RSS and it is the agenda of RSS. There is nothing to hide," he asserted. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

kpcc
D K Shivakumar
K S Eshwarappa
BJP
RSS
Temples
India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 