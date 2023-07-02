Let’s bury the hatchet to ensure BJP wins big in 2024, says K S Eshwrappa

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Saturday asserted that the the party will bounce back with all its vigour and ensure that it works unitedly to win all Lok Sabha seats in the state, to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands.

Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said party leaders blaming one another had certainly caused embarrassment to the party and its leaders.

“I hope that (Friday’s) meeting has succeeded in putting a permanent lid on the ongoing squabbles among leaders. Now is the right time for all leaders to bury the hatchet and ensure that the party wins all elections - zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and BBMP at the local level and all seats in Lok Sabha elections, to strengthen the hands of Modi,” he said. He said the Congress party’s mask of being pro-people had been shattered with the party finding one excuse after the other for the delay in implementing its own poll promises.

“We need to tap into the growing resentment among the people over these issues, to deliver the state to Modi in the elections,” he said.