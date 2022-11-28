Let Siddaramaiah remember Emergency: Pralhad Joshi

Charging that the Congress party had "strangulated" the Constitution for over one-and-a-half years during the Emergency, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said, "Let Siddaramaiah remember the Emergency. He is in a party which had suppressed all constitutional rights".

Joshi was reacting to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of misinterpreting the Constitution. "Let him remember the Emergency, and then he will get 'jnanodaya'," Joshi said.

"The Congress insulted and neglected Dr B R Ambedkar even after his death, and leaders of that party speak about the Constitution," he added.

"Siddaramaiah was in a way responsible for communalism and killing of OBC and SC community people as cases against PFI workers were withdrawn during his regime," Joshi charged.

Over uniform civil code, Joshi said different states have constituted committees in this regard. "Chief minister would take an appropriate decision in this regard at an appropriate time," he added.

Shettar backs Ravi's remarks

Meanwhile, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar stated that there was nothing wrong in BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's saying -- "Hindu workers will get killed if Siddaramaiah comes to power".

"When the Congress was in power all these years, Hindus were killed and Hindu-Muslim clash took place. What is wrong in C T Ravi's remarks?" he asked.

"Siddaramaiah's nature is to laud Tipu Sultan who killed many people in Kodagu and Chitradurga, and to blame the RSS," Shettar said.

On boundary issue

Charging that Maharashtra politicians often give provocative statements about Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary issue, Shettar said, "They should stop doing so."

"Mahajan Commission's report on this issue is final. Though Maharashtra's case has no maintainability, let them wait for the court's judgement. As far as I know, Karnataka and Maharashtra governors did not discuss the boundary issue when they met at Kolhapur recently," Shettar added.

"It is only Maharashtra politicians who raise this issue. They try to provoke Marathis here who are living in harmony with Kannadigas," he said.