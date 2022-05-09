'Like UP, remove loudspeakers from religious institutions'

MP Pratap Simha suggested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to follow Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in removing loudspeakers from religious institutions.

The MP was speaking to reporters, here, on Sunday. He said the UP government, led by Yogi Adityanath, had removed 50,000 loudspeakers from mosques and temples.

“CM Basavaraj Bommai too should follow this,” he said. Simha also suggested the government to accept Sri Rama Sene’s move to play ‘Suprabatha’ to oppose the loudspeakers at mosques, in a positive manner.

He questioned whether the loudspeakers existed when Islam was born? According to Muslims, there is no other god other than Allah and it shows their communal mindset, he charged.

The MP pointed out that unauthorised mosques and churches were coming up in residential areas. In some areas, there is one mosque for every 100 metres and they disturb the residents by playing Azaan. There are complaints in this regard and the state government will take necessary action, he said.

Govt grounds renamed

The Muslims renamed government grounds as Eidgah Maidan once they were allowed to offer prayers during their festivals.

The roads are also blocked during mass prayers. The government should not allow such things. Let them offer prayer at their houses, the MP said.

Slams Siddaramaiah

Simha slammed the Leader of Opposition is Assembly Siddaramaiah for claiming that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiah is a nominated CM and not elected.

“Being a CM, Siddaramaiah was defeated by 36,000 votes at his Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. You were rejected by the Mysureans,” he said.

Being a former chief minister and law graduate, he has a minimum knowledge of law, he said.

“Did Congress party declare you a CM candidate before going for Assembly election in 2013?”, he asked.

As per the tradition of the Congress party, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president will be the CM candidate. In 1999 too, S M Krishna was the KPCC president and he was made the CM, he pointed out.

“In 2013, you (Siddaramaiah) managed to defeat the then KPCC president G Parameshwara in Koratagere segment and prevented him from becoming the CM. You became the chief minister in an unethical way. Congress did not face the election under your leadership. Don’t make such comments”, he warned.

He also pointed how Manmohan Singh was made the prime minister by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and how Jawaharlal Nehru was made PM when 14 states supported Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in 1947, after Independence.

The MP also challenged Siddaramaiah to declare that Congress will go for the election under the leadership of KPCC president D K Shivakumar.