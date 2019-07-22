Limbavali sees BJP leaders' hands in a video release

Senior BJP leader Aravind Limbavali has suspected involvement of his party leaders in the release of a video showing him as purportedly involved in a sexual scandal.

"I have been working for the party for the last five months. Hence, there has been a conspiracy against me. A couple of leaders of the BJP have connived with the JD(S) and Congress and have hatched a conspiracy against me. I will disclose everything at an appropriate time," he told reporters.

Limbavali represents Mahadevapura (in Bengaluru) Assembly constituency. He served as Higher Education Minister during the BJP government in the State between 2009-13.

In the last two months, Limbavali's name is being prominently heard as a possible replacement of Yeddyurappa for the State BJP president's post.