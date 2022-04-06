Limbikai says he will be BJP candidate, not Horatti for Karnataka Council elections

In the wake of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti's statement that he would contest in forthcoming Council elections from Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency on a BJP ticket, former BJP MLC Mohan Limbikai claimed that the State BJP has already recommended only his (Limbikai's) name to the Central leadership, and he would be the official candidate of the BJP.

"Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar asked me to conduct enrollment of voters, do campaigning and tour four districts in the constituency. I have already campaigned by visiting schools and colleges, and enrolled 10,000 voters. I will be the official candidate of the BJP, and Horatti would not get BJP ticket as his age has crossed 75 years," Limbikai said.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he stated that nobody invited Horatti to the BJP, but he volunteered to say that he would contest from BJP, as he is feeling insecure, and he knows that he could not win as JD(S) or independent candidate.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has already clarified that Horatti told him that BJP would spend huge amount of money in elections, and he thus insulted teachers also, for which he has to apologise. Moreover, Horatti spoke about contesting elections on a BJP ticket, without resigning as the Council chairman, which is not correct, Limbikai charged.

Horatti failed to protect teachers' interests in last five years. BJP workers have a feeling that the party would not have any benefit if Horatti joins it. The party need to react to his statement, and I am the BJP candidate, while announcement of name might have delayed due to some technical issues, he claimed.

North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Chairman V S Patil, BJP teachers' cell office-bearer Anand Kulkarni, and others were present.

