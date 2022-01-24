Lobbying for ministerial berths common: Eshwarappa

Defending BJP legislators lobbying to become part of the state cabinet led by Basavaraj Bommai, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the having a high number of aspirants for the four vacant ministerial berths is quite common. But the party's central leadership will take a call on this.

Speaking to the media on Monday he said that the Assembly polls are likely to be held after 15 months which is why so many MLAs and MLCs are keen to become ministers, which is quite common in politics.

On the change of leadership in BJP, he said the state BJP leadership post is not vacant.

"Besides, the party has performed well in various polls including Assembly by-polls, gram panchayat and urban local body. So there is no need to replace Nalin Kumar Kateel," he said.

On the closure of schools, he said that schools have been given the responsibility of declaring holiday depending on the Covid situation in their schools. However, school authorities need to obtain permission from the district administration before declaring holidays.

