Locals disrupt awareness on CAA, block BJP leaders

Tension prevailed at Chalavadikeri here on Monday as residents prevented BJP leaders and workers from entering the locality to create awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and shouted slogans against them.

On receipt of the information about the arrival of the BJP leaders, the residents of the locality gathered at the entrance of the lane and displayed black flag besides shouting slogan-go back, go back.

The people told the BJP workers not enter their vicinity when the workers stated them that they will distribute pamphlets only. The police who arrived at the spot are trying their best to pacify the irate locals. More number of people belonging to Muslim and Dalit communities are residing in the area.