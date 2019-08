A Lokesh and K C Virupaksh have been appointed as officers on special duty for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

Lokesh was serving as joint director of Accounts Department while Virupkash was deputy commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department. H S Satish, who was senior assistant director of Horticulture Department has been appointed as special officer of chief minister’s secretariat, a press release said.