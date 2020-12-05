Lost goodwill of people by joining hands with Congress: H D Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy slammed Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, saying that his goodwill was damaged as he joined hands with Congress due to emotional talks of the party supremo H D Deve Gowda.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said, “I was emotionally trapped and it was a pre-plan by Siddaramaiah to taint my image. I had developed goodwill after becoming chief minister in 2006 and the people of the state blessed me for 12 years. But Siddaramaiah and his gang destroyed it,” he said.

Kumaraswamy claimed, “I joined hands with Congress to form government in 2018 due to Deve Gowda’s emotions. He asked to go with an alliance with Congress as he is in favour of secular identity and thus, he suggested an alliance with Congress. But Congress damaged my image. I shed tears within one month after joining hands with Congress. I was not even betrayed by BJP during JD(S)-BJP alliance.”

He said, “Siddaramaiah had dreamt of becoming chief minister for the second time and thus, accused me of disobeying the government. The JD(S)-Congress government earmarked Rs 19,000 crore for the constituencies, represented by Congress MLAs. Still, the Congress leaders accused us of non-cooperation.”

“Siddaramaiah had thought that he would become chief minister as Yediyurappa go home within a month,” he charged.

He said JD(S) weakened after joining hands with Congress. Before going for assembly election in 2018, Siddaramaiah managed to mislead a particular community by projecting JD(S) as ‘B’ team of BJP, he charged.

Kumaraswamy said, “Congress party is heading for destruction and regional parties in the country are the alternative to BJP. I will attend a meeting convened by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is uniting regional parties. Rao has spoken to me in this regard.”

‘BJP will complete term’

According to Kumaraswamy, BJP will not give up power easily and the party will be in power until the last minute.

“Siddaramaiah has maintained secret contacts with a few leaders and thus, he is repeatedly talking about the change of leadership in BJP,” he said.