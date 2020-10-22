Lotus will bloom in Sira bypolls: BY Vijayendra

State BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra stated that opposition parties are making baseless allegations against BJP fearing the defeat in bypolls to Sira assembly constituency.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, after meeting Madara Channaiah Swamiji of Madara Channaiah Gurupeetha, he said there is pro-BJP wave in Sira assembly constituency. So both Congress and JD(S)are fearing defeat in the bypolls. So, they are busy in making allegations against BJP.

He said voters of the constituency want change. The lotus will bloom in Sira and workers are confident in this regard. People want development of the constituency and they have realised that only BJP would do this. So, they would back BJP in the bypolls. "We are facing the by-poll on the basis of development. Opposition parties have already accepted defeat in the by-polls."

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel clarified that B S Yediyurappa would complete his full term. Referring to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's remark that the party would change chief minister, he said the party leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi have responded to it. He denied to make any comment on it.