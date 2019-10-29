Low-key 100-day feat for govt

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 29 2019, 23:06pm ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2019, 23:30pm ist

The B S Yediyurappa government will complete 100 days in office on November 3, which will be a low-key affair. 

The BJP came to power on July 26, thanks to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, which was followed by one of the worst floods in Karnataka. 

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government is likely to bring out a book on achievements across departments in its first 100 days. The additional Rs 4,000 incentive to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM-KISAN) that the government has announced, weavers’ loan waiver and the liberal spending on the flood relief are some of the steps that will be highlighted. 

Also, it is said that the government is working on new programmes that will take services to the doorsteps, e-governance initiatives, reforms in the housing sector, among others. 

There was also debate on whether the government should celebrate 100 days or the party. Also, whether it should be held in Bengaluru or in north Karnataka? Brushing all these questions aside, the government is set to celebrate its 100 days.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
state govt
100 days
Yediyurappa
low key affair
Comments (+)
 