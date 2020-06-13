Loyalty, patience ensured nomination, says Kadadi

Eranna Kadadi was one of the two dark horses picked by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha. In conversation with Akram Mohammed, he spoke about his political career and how Belagavi politics will not affect him - the party worker. Excerpts:

You were involved with the party for more than three decades before your nomination to Rajya Sabha. What role did you serve in the span of time?

I first joined the BJP in 1988 and have served in various roles, including being the Belagavi Rural BJP president. I was Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president in 2010, and also headed the ZP presidents and vice presidents’ federation, among others.

You are now nominated to Rajya Sabha, which was as much as surprise for you as everyone else.

Loyalty to the party, seniority and patience are the factors, I think. Everyone (in the party leadership) had an eye on people like us. Senior leaders such as Union minister Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav and others were acquainted with us due to our proximity to party workers of the region, especially when they served as election in-charges for Karnataka.

Belagavi is a politically-volatile district. BJP had two-three RS hopefuls in the district, but you got picked.

There are no differences. Although few leaders might have different opinions on various issues, I don’t belong to any faction. I’m a common candidate for these leaders. I am identified only with the party.

Have you received support from these popular and influential BJP leaders in the district?

100%. They have blessed us during the nomination and I’m in regular touch with them. I spoke to all senior leaders such as Ramesh and Umesh Katti, Union minister Suresh Angadi and sought their guidance.

Both you and Gasti were not in good terms with CM B S Yediyurappa in the past. Your election has brought the spotlight back again on a faction, which is opposed to the CM, but backed by central leadership.

Before the BJP even existed in Belagavi and before Yediyurappa was identified as a leader, I was with him. Unfortunately, he left the party temporarily. Convinced that his leadership was required for the state, I requested him to stay back in the party. As I said before, I am not for or against anyone. It’s not necessary to think that I’m opposed to Yediyurappa as I’m not such a tall leader, but an ordinary worker.

What are your priorities now that you are elected?

I’m currently studying what responsibilities, powers and limitations Rajya Sabha members have. My role is restricted to (working with) MLAs, which leaves me with a lot of time to study the demands of the state and work towards ensuring that they are fulfilled.