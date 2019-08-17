M B Patil apologises to DKS over phone tapping remark

Admitting that he had wrongly reacted to a statement by D K Shivakumar on the phone tapping issue, Congress legislator M B Patil on Saturday said that he’d apologised to the former Irrigation minister for the same.

Patil told reporters here that he reacted wrongly after the electronic media misinterpreted Shivakumar’s remarks.

“Shivakumar has never said that I am indulging in caste politics. He had made allegations against former Home minister R Ashoka. The electronic media misinterpreted his (DKS) remarks and sought my reaction. There was no need for it,” Patil said. Patil said that he had apologised Shivakumar over the phone.

Patil, who held Water Resources portfolio in Siddaramaiah government, said, “Many districts in the state are reeling under devastating floods. Lives and property have been lost. Hence, the Union government should declare it a national disaster.”

“The state government, taking a cue from Maharashtra, should provide Rs 15,000 in the first phase to the flood-hit people. It should extend financial assistance for the affected to build/repair houses damaged in the flood,” he urged.