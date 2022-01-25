M B Patil named KPCC campaign panel chief

Patil will be at the helm of affairs in drawing up a strategy and setting the tone for the party’s election campaign

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 19:53 ist
M B Patil. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Tuesday appointed senior leader M B Patil as the party's Karnataka campaign committee chairperson, a key organisational role ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a release, said that Patil’s appointment was approved by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

With this elevation, Patil will be at the helm of affairs in drawing up a strategy and setting the tone for the party’s election campaign. That Patil will be made chairperson of the campaign committee was doing the rounds for several months.

Patil, a former minister for water resources and home, is seen as the Congress’ emerging Lingayat face in north Karnataka. He even came out in support of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat, at the time of his replacement as chief minister. This was seen as a strategy to score brownie points with the Lingayat community that is seen as the BJP’s support base. Also, Patil was a prominent face of the movement that demanded ‘separate religious status’ for the Lingayat faith.

It is said that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah supported Patil’s elevation.

Congress
kpcc
M B Patil
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

