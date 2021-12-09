M B Patil sees no difference between JD(S) & AIMIM

The ruling BJP is putting off zilla and taluk panchayat elections due to fear of losing, Patil alleged

  Dec 09 2021
  updated: Dec 09 2021
There is no difference between the JD(S) and AIMIM parties. H D Deve Gowda-led regional outfit, like Asaduddin Owaisi's party, is without a doubt the BJP's B team, Congress leader M B Patil charged on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, "The JD(S) had fielded Muslim candidates in bypolls to Basavakalyan, Sindagi and Hangal to help the BJP. Why are they (JD-S) not fielding minorities in Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru, the former minister questioned.

The ruling BJP is putting off Zilla and taluk panchayat elections due to fear of losing, Patil alleged.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will win more than 15 seats in the December 10 Legislative Council polls.

