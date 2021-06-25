M P Kumaraswamy miffed over non-availability of ministers

BJP legislator M P Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he would lodge a complaint with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel over the non-availability of some ministers to respond to grievances of the MLAs and general public.

“While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is available to meet legislators twice a week at Vidhana Soudha, meeting some ministers has become a difficult task,” he told reporters.

According to Kumaraswamy, about 70% of ministers were not addressing the grievances. “Some ministers visit Vidhana Soudha only for Cabinet meetings, and are not accessible anytime else,” he said.

Noting that some were available at their homes, he asked whether it was possible for ordinary party workers to meet them there.

The Mudigere MLA’s complaint came a week after BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh directed all ministers in the state Cabinet to meet MLAs, party workers and ordinary people - with or without appointment - at their offices every Thursday.