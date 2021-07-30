Madhu Bangarappa joins Congress, vows to strengthen party

Former MLA and former JD(S) youth wing president Madhu Bangarappa, who officially joined the Congress Party in Hubballi on Friday, said that he would make efforts to bring former chief minister S Bangarappa’s supporters in other parties back to the Congress.

“I decided to join the Congress as it’s the only party that can help the poor. I will enthusiastically work to efficiently shoulder the responsibility given by the Congress, and to continue the grand legacy of my father S Bangarappa,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would come back to power in the next assembly elections, he said that he was keen to contest the Assembly elections from Sorab constituency in Shivamogga district.

Politics should be above one’s caste, and I would serve the people on the lines of my father, he added.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar recalled how his political guru S Bangarappa guided him, and his efforts to bring Madhu to Congress fold in the last 10 years.

Bangarappa’s legacy

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah asked Madhu to continue the legacy of S Bangarappa, and to undo the damage the Congress had suffered with the exit of Bangarappa.

The BJP could win more seats in 2004 elections because of S Bangarappa, but it did not respect him. He was a mass leader not restricted to any caste and region. Now, Madhu has joined the Congress when Yediyurappa’s political career is ending, which is an important development in Shivamogga politics, Siddaramaiah said.