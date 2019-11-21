Mahadayi: 'BJP govt failed to get notified in gazette'

Former minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked BJP's ministers at Central and State government from the region to resign due to their inability to get notified the Mahadayi Tribunal verdict in the Central Gazette.

"Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi have become Union ministers, while Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and Laxman Savadi from this region are in important positions in the State government," the Congress leader said during the party reception in Hubballi.

"Even after 100 days the tribunal gave its verdict, they are not able to get it notified in the Central Gazette, so that Kalasa-Banduri project can be resumed. They have done injustice to agitating farmers, and people who voted for the BJP, " he said.

Attacking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar alleged the state government failed to get the share of Mahadayi water instead they woo others with the assurance of cabinet posts.

"I thought Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would try for this, but he did not. They can woo others, and assure minister or deputy chief minister posts, but cannot get State's share of Mahadayi water. We do not have objection if the BJP government has four chief ministers and 40 deputy chief ministers. But, let them make efforts in Mahadayi issue," he added.

Warm welcome

During his maiden visit to Hubballi after coming out of jail, D K Shivakumar was given a rousing welcome by Congress workers.

Giant garlands made of flowers and apple, music and dance, crackers, and slogans marked the hour-long procession.