Maharashtra govt won't last long, claims C T Ravi

BJP general secretary C T Ravi said on Sunday that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra would not last long as the DNAs of the three ruling parties were different.

He claimed that the sentiments of people in the state were against the MVA government.

The Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls and formed the government with the NCP and the Congress.

Before that, the Sena shared power with BJP for five years (2014-19) with Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Ravi, who is BJP's in-charge for Maharashtra, was speaking to reporters at Kalyan in Thane district on the sidelines of his party's organisational meeting.

"Following the statements of the Shiv Sena leaders, there is a discussion that the BJP and the Sena would come together once again and that the days of the MVA government are numbered," he said.

He was apparently referring to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent speech, in which he addressed leaders including Union Minister Raosaheb Danve of BJP as former and possible "future colleagues".

Check out latest videos from DH: