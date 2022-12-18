Maharashtra minister’s entry to Belagavi banned

Maharashtra minister’s entry to Belagavi banned

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 18 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 05:59 ist
Activists of different Kannada organisations staging protest at Channamma Circle in Belagavi against the visit of Maharashtra ministers, December 5, 2022. Credit: DH Photo

The district administration has banned entry of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute expert committee president and MP Dhairyasheel Mane into Belagavi district.

The winter session of the Assembly will start from December 19. Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has organised Maha Melava on the same day.

Also Read | Border row: 'CM made a grave mistake by attending Delhi meet'

Mane’s entry has been prohibited in order to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, according to deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil.

MES leaders said that they would organise the Maha Melava despite the district administration’s efforts to thwart their efforts.

 

