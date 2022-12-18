Maharashtra minister’s entry to Belagavi banned

The district administration has banned entry of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute expert committee president and MP Dhairyasheel Mane into Belagavi district.

The winter session of the Assembly will start from December 19. Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has organised Maha Melava on the same day.

Mane’s entry has been prohibited in order to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, according to deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil.

MES leaders said that they would organise the Maha Melava despite the district administration’s efforts to thwart their efforts.