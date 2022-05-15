Mahasabha seeks OBC status for all Lingayat sub-sects

The demand for reservations in Karnataka took another turn after the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha demanded that all sub-sects of the Veerashaiva community be included in the Other Backward Castes list.

Briefing reporters at the end of a representative meeting held Sunday, Eshwar Khandre, general secretary of the Mahasabha said that the Veerashaiva community has remained socially and economically backwards.

Basavanna and other Sharanas introduced the concept of social justice for all. However, Veerashaiva Lingayats themselves are deprived of social justice, he said, urging the government to fulfil their constitutional demand. “If the government does not respond to our demands, we will launch a campaign,” he said.

Members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community are present in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, their share of the population is 18%-20%.

“While some argue that the community had progressed, it is among the communities which have remained backwards socially, educationally and economically,” Khandre argued.

Due to the backwardness, the number of people from the community clearing Union Public Service Commission, Railway Appointment Board, Staff Selection Commission and other exams is very low, he said.

The meeting also resolved to amend the name of the organisation from Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha to Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha.

The Association has also urged the government to install the bust of Basavanna on Vidhana Soudha premises.