Major overhaul of blocks, DCCs on cards, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday that a major overhaul of the party's organisational structure was on the cards as "inactive" leaders will be shown the door.

Shivakumar discussed this in a meeting with his working presidents Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi and R Dhruvanarayana.

"We discussed changing inactive presidents of block-level and district-level units," Shivakumar told reporters.

According to Ahmed, the reorganization process had started. "At the block-level, those who have completed two terms as presidents will be promoted to the district units," he said. Satish said he pitched for fresh faces to be given opportunities.

Later, Shivakumar held a virtual meeting with party leaders to discuss the massive month-long outreach programme starting July 1. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, participated in this meeting briefly as he was travelling.

"We will visit the homes of every family affected by Covid-19 - farmers, labourers, drivers and all sections of society," Shivakumar said. "We will instill confidence in them and try to address their grievances," he added.

'3 lakh Covid deaths in state'

Congress will also take up a campaign to ascertain the real extent of Covid-19 deaths. "According to us, more than three lakh people have died against the government’s claim of 30,000. Our workers will go to homes that have suffered a Covid death and help them get compensation from the government," he said.