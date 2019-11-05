Making videos only Siddaramaiah's habit: Dy CM Savadi

"Congress leader Siddaramaiah has an old habit of making secret videos and audiotapes and releasing them though his associates. He might have thought that others too are like him, and therefore, he is saying that the BJP leaders released the video clip of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during the BJP's closed-door meeting," said Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Blaming others for his mistake is not correct for a senior leader like Siddaramaiah, and it would tarnish his image. Some worker of the BJP might have viodeographed, but it might have been morphed later. In the meeting, Yediyurappa just said the BJP government came to power because of the resignation of disqualified MLAs, and BJP workers should not make cheap remarks about them, Savadi said.

State BJP president has already ordered an inquiry into the issue, and it is also before the court, he noted.

He told media persons here on Tuesday that the video has no link with the BJP high-command, as BJP national president Amit Shah just got daily report from the State BJP, and he had no role in the resignation of MLAs or taking him to Mumbai.

Savadi pointed out that when at a naturopathy centre near Dharmasthala, Siddaramaiah has stated that the coalition government may not survive after the Lok Sabha elections.

"The MLAs who had resigned now were also present with Siddaramaiah then. He had fixed the muhurta for the fall of the coalition government. All know Siddaramaiah's role behind the earlier CDs of Yediyurappa in Lingayat issue, and H D Kumaraswamy in Voikkaliga issue," Savadi charged.

When asked about whether he would prefer to contest in Assembly by-elections from Athani constituency or would become an MLC, Savadi said, "I will be abiding by the decision of the party senior leaders."