Malavika Hegde and others get bail

Mudigere JMFC Court has granted bail to Coffee Day Global Limited director Malavika Hegde and others in a cheque bounce case.

The case against eight persons, including Malavika, was registered under Negotiable Instrument Act-138. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Malavika and others on November 6.

Malavika appeared before the court and the court has granted bail, advocate Krishne Gowda said.

The court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Malavika, Jayaraj C Hubli, Sadananda Poojary, Nithin Bagmane, Kireet Savanth and Javed Parviz.

Coffee grower K Nandish of Makonahalli had filed a case in the court after the cheque, issued by Coffee Day Global Limited, for the purchase of coffee had bounced.

Goa Cong opposes rly project related to Karnataka

Panaji, DHNS: The Congress on Saturday stepped up pressure on the ruling BJP-led coalition government with its demand to scrap three upcoming Central government projects related to road, rail track expansion as well as a private 400 KVA power project.

At a public meeting held in South Goa’s Margao, the party also passed a resolution protesting what the Opposition party leaders said was an attempt to make Goa a coal hub to facilitate coal transportation from the state’s only port, the Mormugao Port Trust, to steel mills in Karnataka’s Ballari district.

“This meeting resolves to oppose the laying of railway double tracks from Vasco-da-Gama to Hosapete, meant only to transport coal from Mormugao Port Trust to various industries situated in the neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states causing serious health hazards to the people of Goa,” a written resolution passed at the meeting.

Nearly 50,000 trees around Mollem, near the Goa-Karnataka border, have been slotted for felling for three central government projects. National Wildlife Board has already cleared the projects.