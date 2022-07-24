Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara hold closed door meet

Amidst the tussle among contenders for the chief ministers’ post within the Congress, the meeting of two prominent Dalit Congress leaders - Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and MLA G Parameshwara - on Sunday, raised eyebrows.

The two had a closed door meeting for more than 30 minutes after Parameshwara visited Kharge’s residence to wish the latter on his 80th birthday.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed preparations for two upcoming Dalit conventions in North Karnataka region. This was part of the attempts by state Congress to woo Dalit voters ahead of general elections next year.

Responding to media queries on whether he was an aspirant for the CM’s post, Kharge said that he could respond to the question only after speaking to the party high command. With Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations triggering a row, Kharge said that he has announced that he would not be celebrating his birthday. “My well-wishers and supporters have visited my residence to greet me,” he said.

Read | Debate on Karnataka CM candidate unnecessary: Mallikarjun Kharge

Parameshwara, meanwhile, maintained that the meeting was cordial and political issues were not discussed by the two. However, he rued the fight within Congress ranks about CM’s post. “First we have to ensure that the party comes to power. Only after winning 113 seats should we think of CM’s post. Anyway, the high command will take a call on the issue,” he said, explaining the process of appointing a CM after results are out.

He said that it was pointless to discuss the next CM. “I request everyone to ensure party wins the elections and then talk about who will be CM. There must be consensus between (Opposition leader) Siddaramaiah, (KPCC president) D K Shivakumar and others. They should not provide room for confusion at any cost,” he said.

On Shivakumar’s attempt to appease Vokkaligas ahead of next elections, he said it was not wrong. “Can we prevent anyone from appealing to their communities?” he asked, adding that Congress would face elections under a combined leadership. Everyone should be keen on fighting the elections together, Parameshwara added.