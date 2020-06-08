Mallikarjun Kharge likely to file Rajya Sabha polls nomination today

Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to file his Rajya Sabha polls nomination today in Karnataka.

The last date for filing of nominations is June 9.

On Friday, the Congress had named him as its candidate for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from the state. Kharge, 77, served as Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government from 2009-14 and later as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014-2019.

Earlier, Kharge had won the Karnataka Assembly elections nine consecutive terms having served as Home Minister, Revenue Minister, Rural Development Minister and the Leader of the Opposition from 1972-2008.

The veteran leader’s winning streak was interrupted when he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to Umesh Jadhav of the BJP from the Kalaburagi constituency.

Four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka are falling vacant on June 25 as the terms of M V Rajeev Gowda, B K Hariprasad (both Congress), Prabhakar Kore (BJP) and D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S) are coming to an end.

Elections to the Rajya Sabha are scheduled for June 19.

With 68 members in the Karnataka Assembly, Kharge’s win in the Rajya Sabha elections is almost certain. The party has agreed to support the JD(S) if it fields former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

The BJP with 117 members can ensure the victory of two candidates. JD(S) with 34 members is banking on the support of Congress, which has surplus votes 24 excess votes after ensuring Kharge’s election.

A candidate requires 44 votes to get elected in the Rajya Sabha elections where the electoral college comprises members of the legislative assembly.