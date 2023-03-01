Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign at Koratagere on March 5

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will formally kickstart his campaign for the party from Koratagere on March 5.

Kharge is slated to take part in the Congress’ ongoing Praja Dhwani campaign from Koratagere, where senior leader G Parameshwara will be up against the BJP’s B H Anil Kumar, a retired IAS officer who is tipped to be the BJP’s candidate.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference, KPCC campaign committee chief M B Patil said the party’s focus will be on five pillars - food, education, health, housing and development.