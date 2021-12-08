Mandya is not Congress or JD(S) property: Narayanagowda

Narayanagowda said that the Congress and the JD(S) leaders had a feeling that Mandya was their property

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Koppa (Mandya district),
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 00:02 ist
Minister Incharge of the district K C Narayanagowda addresses a gathering during the election campaign at Koppa in Mandya district on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Minister Incharge of the district K C Narayanagowda on Wednesday came down heavily against the JD(S) and the Congress leaders and said that Mandya district was not their ancestral property.

The minister was addressing a gathering, while campaigning for BJP candidate for MLC elections, Manju at Koppa.

Narayanagowda said that the Congress and the JD(S) leaders had a feeling that Mandya was their property.

The JD(S) leaders have been making false statements and misleading the people of the district.

Rs 1,700 crore funds

The BJP has allotted Rs 1,700 crore funds for the development of the district and drinking water facility had been provided for 200-plus villages.

The government has prepared a plan to fill 50 tanks, he said.

Maddur taluk unit president Panedoddi Raghu, Nagamanala taluk unit president Somashekar and others were present on the occasion.

