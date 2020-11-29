Mangaluru: 9 arrested over murder of history-sheeter

Mangaluru city police on Saturday arrested 9 youths for allegedly murdering a history sheeter Indrajith at Bolur Karnal Garden Ship repair yard in Barke police station limits on November 26. The accused youth were arrested at Rajeshwari Nagara in Shakthinagara.

According to Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, the arrested youth were identified as Mokshith from Boloor, Ullas from Matadakani, Ashik from Boloor, Rakesh from Boloor, Gautham from Boloor, Kaushik from Boloor, Nithin from Arkula, Jagadish alias Talvar Jagga from Boloor and Sharan alias Chanu from Boloor.

The murder was committed in retaliation to the murder of Sanjay, son of Talvar Jagga by Monkeystand Rowdy gang, six years ago. The victim, Indrajith, was associated with Monkeystand rowdy gang of Pandeshwar. The commissioner said all the accused youth will be produced before the court and police will seek police custody in order investigate into the case.