Mangaluru man rapes minor girl, consumes poison

Mangaluru man rapes minor girl, consumes poison

Biligere Police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 07 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 23:04 ist

A 26-year-old man made an attempt to kill himself after allegedly raping a minor girl, at Biligere Police limits, in the taluk.

The man repeatedly raped his wife’s cousin and the incident came to light as she became pregnant. Fearing the consequences, the man consumed poison and underwent treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru.  

Biligere Police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.    

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rape and Murder
India News
Karnataka
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

 