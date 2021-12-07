Mangaluru man rapes minor girl, consumes poison

A 26-year-old man made an attempt to kill himself after allegedly raping a minor girl, at Biligere Police limits, in the taluk.

The man repeatedly raped his wife’s cousin and the incident came to light as she became pregnant. Fearing the consequences, the man consumed poison and underwent treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru.

Biligere Police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

