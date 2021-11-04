Many BJP leaders to join Congress, claims Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that many BJP leaders had lined up to join his party.

“There are many BJP names, and I don’t want to discuss them before the media. We are discussing them locally. Based on local conditions, we will decide,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress’ door is open to even people who are not on good terms with him, Shivakumar said.

“They may not be on good terms with me or somebody else. But that won’t be the basis for us to decide whether or not they should be inducted,” he said.

Last year, Shivakumar constituted a committee headed by senior leader Allum Veerabhadrappa to scrutinize applications made by members of other parties to join the Congress.

Since then, the party has welcomed several grassroots leaders from the JD(S) and BJP as part of Shivakumar’s strategy to expand the party’s presence.

Shivakumar dismissed speculation that former BJP minister C P Yogeshwar would join the Congress.

“I can't comment on one individual. But some people create a market for themselves. They create news,” he said, without naming Yogeshwar.

According to Shivakumar, the future is uncertain for the 14 MLAs who defected from the Congress to join the BJP in 2019.

"You'll see what will happen to them closer to the 2023 elections," he said.

Shivakumar, a former energy minister, warned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that Karnataka could be headed for a power crisis.

“I'm warning the CM, if you show power shortage and go in for power cuts, no investors will come to Karnataka. Keep this in mind,” Shivakumar said, adding that the Congress would hold a meeting on November 7 to discuss this.

“The state is getting coal that’s enough for one day. The state isn’t producing power commensurate with its capacity. The only saving grace is rainfall,” he said, demanding to know the government’s plan of action going forward.

