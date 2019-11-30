Massive door-to-door campaign scheduled by BJP on Dec 1

The ruling BJP will take up a ‘Maha Samparka Abhiyana’ door-to-door campaign on Sunday, in what will be a massive outreach ahead of the December 5 bypolls.

The BJP has invested time till now in Padayatras and organisation of workers’ committee among other campaign activities.

The saffron party on Sunday will reach out to voters at an individual-level in every booth.

Similar to the “Page Pramukh” concept of the party, where one leader is assigned to a page in the voters’ list, 4-5 party workers will be designated to each of the 4,800 polling booths.

“We have gone door-to-door till now, but on Sunday all party workers will be reaching out to people in their booths at the same time,” party sources said.

KSE flays Cong, JD(S)

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters Saturday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa launched an attack on both JD(S) and Congress leaders, calling them fickle.

“For 15 months in the coalition government, there was only a facade of government, with lot of infighting. They are now saying that people should not vote for disqualified legislators. Their only agenda is to defeat BJP, without a focus on providing a stable government,” he said.

Also, Congress had been crumbling under factionalism from within.

No clarity

“There is no one to stand with Siddaramaiah. Some of their leaders say that they are open to tying up with JD(S), while on the contrary Siddaramaiah has ruled out any such question. There is no clarity of thought in the Congress party,” Eshwarappa added.

Eshwarappa reiterated BJP’s narrative for bypolls, asking people to vote for a “stable” government. “We are confident that we will win all the 15 seats. We will provide a stable government focused on development,” he said.