Mekedatu: Karnataka Assembly slams Tamil Nadu

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday displayed unity on the Cauvery issue with leaders across party lines slamming Tamil Nadu for opposing the Mekedatu project.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ruling BJP will pilot a resolution in the Assembly in a day or two to convey Karnataka's unity in the wake of protests by Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the Mekedatu project.

"We will put pressure on the Centre for approval of the project. We have already made our stand clear before the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). There will be no loss to Tamil Nadu through this project. We have exhibited our commitment in releasing Tamil Nadu's share of water as per norms," Bommai said.

"The Tamil Nadu government is planning several projects which do not have water allocation at all. They are riding over our water rights. Whenever we want to make use of Cauvery water, they object to it," Bommai said.

He recalled how Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh came together on humanitarian grounds to ensure water for Chennai under the Telugu Ganga project. "Even though Chennai is not part of the Krishna basin, we agreed to supply water to Tamil Nadu under the project on humanitarian grounds. Today, if they are getting water through this, there is Karnataka's contribution in it. The Tamil Nadu government must not forget it," he said.

Bommai also said that he had conveyed the outcome of the all-party meeting held last week to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "He asked to come to Delhi soon so take things forward," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Tamil Nadu's resolution is illegal. "Let's put pressure on the Centre to accord us permission for Mekedatu project. If necessary, an all-party delegation must to to Delhi," he said.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) said all that Karnataka needed was the approval of the MoEF&CC for the Meekdatu project. "Karnataka does not need Tamil Nadu's approval."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: