Mid-term polls will be burden on state: DVS

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said that mid-term polls will be a burden on people and hence, an alternative government should be formed in the interest of the state.

“Mid-term polls will be a burden on the people. Under the present circumstances, let new government take over. But burdening people with mid-term poll is not proper," he told reporters after inaugurating a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Nelamangala.

The comments came days after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda created a political storm by saying mid-term poll in the state was imminent amid squabbling in the ruling coalition. However, later he retracted the statement, saying he was referring to the local body elections and not the Assembly polls.

The union minister further said political instability and mid-term polls bring all development works to a halt. If the JD(S)-Congress coalition government fails to sort out differences and end uncertainty, the BJP will form an alternative government if given a chance.

Gowda said development works could not be implemented in the last three to four months due to Lok Sabha elections. A mid-term Assembly poll in the state would result in a similar situation for another 40 to 50 days. It will also result in additional burden on the people, he added.