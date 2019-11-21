Miffed GT Devegowda distances from JD(S) campaign

The dissent between former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda continued.

Kumaraswamy, who is campaigning for JD(S) candidate for Hunsur Assembly by-poll Somashekar on Thursday said that he will not contact G T Devegowda seeking support for Hunsur JD(S) candidate.

"I will not contact him. I welcome him if he gives support on his own," Kumaraswamy said.

It has to be mentioned that Devegowda has maintained distance from the party activities and the leaders for the last few months. He also had said that he is in the party but, he will not attend any events.

In the 2018 Assembly election, Devegowda, a prominent Vokkaliga community leader in the region, defeated former chief minister Siddaramaiah with a margin of 35,000 votes from the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Siddaramaiah, AHV meet GTD

Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and BJP candidate A H Vishwanath had met G T Devegowda seeking his support in the byelections. Devegowda has, however, responded positively to Vishwanath.