Miffed with third reshuffle in a week, JC Madhuswamy, Anand Singh to quit BSY Cabinet?

Two Karnataka ministers JC Madhuswamy and Anand Singh are said to be considering resignation, miffed over Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's decision to reallocate portfolios once again.

On Monday, Yediyurappa reshuffled portfolios for the third time in a week’s time. This time, he has given back the medical education portfolio to K Sudhakar, taking it away from Madhuswamy. Sudhakar has been unhappy that the medical education ministry was handed over to Madhuswamy.

Meanwhile, Madhuswamy has now been allocated Tourism, Ecology and environment, which was given to Anand Singh earlier. Singh, in turn, has been made in-charge of the infrastructure development department, which the CM had retained with him until now. Singh has also been given Haj and Wakf, which was earlier given to Madhuswamy.

However, with each reallocation, it just appears that the dissatisfaction is only growing as the ministers are still unhappy with the portfolio change.

Apparently, Madhuswamy has told Yediyurappa that he wants to quit the Cabinet, whereas Singh has also sent out a similar signal.