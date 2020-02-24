Minister B C Patil bats for law to shoot anti-nationals at sight

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Sunday batted for a stringent law to deal with anti-nationals raising anti-India or pro-Pakistan slogans in the country.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Madara Channaiah Guru Peeth here, the minister said, "There is a need for a law to allow authorities to shoot down at sight those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is such a shame that they live in India, enjoy the best of facilities here and sing paeans for Pakistan. Why should they be here? I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with 'traitors'."