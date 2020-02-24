B C Patil bats for law to shoot anti-nationals at sight

Minister B C Patil bats for law to shoot anti-nationals at sight

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Feb 24 2020, 04:30am ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 04:30am ist
"It is such a shame that they live in India, enjoy the best of facilities here and sing paeans for Pakistan. Why should they be here? I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with 'traitors'," said Patil.

 Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Sunday batted for a stringent law to deal with anti-nationals raising anti-India or pro-Pakistan slogans in the country.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Madara Channaiah Guru Peeth here, the minister said, "There is a need for a law to allow authorities to shoot down at sight those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is such a shame that they live in India, enjoy the best of facilities here and sing paeans for Pakistan. Why should they be here? I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with 'traitors'."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B C Patil
Pakistan
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 