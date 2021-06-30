Minister post to Ramesh Jarkiholi soon: Narayan Gowda

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 30 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 20:18 ist
Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayan Gowda, on Wednesday, said that MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Munirathna will be made ministers soon.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Chamarajanagar, he said, "I have respect towards Ramesh Jarkiholi. The allegations against him are false and he will be free from it. The cabinet expansion will be held soon, and he will definitely be made a minister. Munirathna too will get ministership", he said.

To a query, Narayan Gowda said, "The Bombay team are all united and a few might have minor differences of opinion. The change in leadership is just speculation. B S Yediyurappa will continue as the CM for the next two years. The next assembly elections will also be fought under the leadership of Yediyurappa", he said.

