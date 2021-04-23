Ministers inactive, conspiracy to oust BSY: KPCC spokesman

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman M Lakshmana said, all ministers in the state have become inactive, despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, and there is a conspiracy in the BJP itself, to oust Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Addressing a media conference, on Friday, he said, the State government has utterly failed in handling the Covid crisis. “Under the guise of imposing strict rules, to check the spread of Covid infection, the government is changing the guidelines too frequently, creating confusion among the people. If the government cannot govern, let it step down. President’s rule would be a better option. A team, within the BJP, is trying to project that Yediyurappa is a failure. Due to factionalism in the BJP, the people are suffering,” he said.

“The government itself has stated that Rs 6,800 crore is spent for tackling Covid, in the past one year. It should give the details of the expenditure, in a transparent way. It is a shame that the Governor chaired a meeting to tackle the Covid situation, despite having an elected government. Where are BJP organising general secretary B L Santhosh, general secretary C T Ravi and Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi? Nobody is there to support Yediyurappa,” said Lakshmana.

He warned of exposing the ill-deeds of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and his coterie in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). Mentioning the legal notice from Dr Ashwath Narayan for his earlier allegations in the Higher Education department, Lakshmana said, he will not step back, even if 100 such notices are served on him.

“District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar seems to be shameless. His government itself nullified an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. But, Somashekar still defends the order of the DC,” he said. District (city) president R Murthy, secretary Shivanna, Girish and Mahesh were present.