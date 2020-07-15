Ministers should visit coronavirus hospitals, instil confidence, says Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar on Wednesday urged the Ministers in the state to visit Covid-19 designated hospitals and instil confidence among patients, doctors and medical staff there.

Noting that doctors, nurses and others were doing a great job, Shivakumar said the government has to stand with them and instil confidence in them. Speaking to reporters after visiting Victoria hospital, a major dedicated Covid hospital in the city, he said, "All the Ministers have to go to hospitals and instil confidence in the staff, patients.... they have to remove fear and tell them we will have to live with this (virus), and cannot escape from it."

Shivakumar said he believes that by instilling confidence most part of the diseases can be cured. He lauded doctors, paramedical and other staff working at the Hospital for the sake of patients, putting their own life at risk and appreciated facilities provided there.

During the visit, the state Congress President interacted with patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19, also medical staff and doctors. He said at Victoria hospital patients were allowed to use mobile phones, so that they can speak to family members, which has to an extent instilled confidence among them, and the same has to be replicated across the state.



Not wishing to comment on complaints about the quality of facility and PPE kits provided at the hospital, also alleged misappropriation on part of the government in the purchase of equipment for Covid treatment, Shivakumar said, "....let's see that at Vidhana Soudha (seat of state's legislature)." He said, "this is not the time to talk about corruption and other things, this is not the time for it....instilling confidence among patients, doctors and paramedical staff is important now."