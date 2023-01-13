Minority delegation to meet DKS, Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed chaired a meeting with Muslim leaders of the party on Friday where they discussed strategy for the upcoming Assembly election. They also discussed tickets for minority candidates. "We discussed organising a convention of minorities and backward classes next month somewhere in north Karnataka.

The date will be finalised soon," Ahmed said. "A delegation of minority leaders will meet the KPCC president and CLP leader soon to discuss these matters," he added. Leaders also discussed the need to create awareness on electoral rolls in the wake of allegations over large-scale disenfranchisement.

Former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman K Rahman Khan, Deputy Leader of the Opposition UT Khader, former ministers BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Tanveer Sait, MLC Naseer Ahmed, Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain and others were present.