'Misuse' of Central agencies: Cong to protest on Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 04:13 ist

The state Congress will stage a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate(ED) office on Monday, protesting the 'misuse' of central agencies to target party leaders. The protest will coincide with the appearance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the ED office in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar told a news conference here on Saturday that a rally will be taken out from Lalbagh to the ED office at Shanthinagar in the city. MLAs, MLCs and leaders from across the state will take part in the protest, he said.

He alleged that the BJP-led Union government was "misusing investigating agencies such as ED, CBI and Income Tax to harass leaders."

Shivakumar denied the allegations that many of the second preference votes of Congress legislators in the Rajya Sabha elections went to the BJP. "None of our votes were cast in favour of other candidates. I had monitored the whole voting process," he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

